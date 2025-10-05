16 hours ago

Inaki Williams faces a race against time to be fit for Ghana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, after limping off during Athletic Bilbao’s 2–1 win over RCD Mallorca on Saturday at San Mames.

The 28-year-old forward, who had just ended his goal drought in the match, was forced off early in the second half, sparking concern just days before Ghana’s camp opens in Casablanca.

Valverde: “I imagine he won’t go”

Speaking post-match, Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde admitted uncertainty over Williams’ availability:

“I don’t know, but I imagine [he won’t go]. I don’t know if they will have to do any tests or what the protocol is, but things are as they are.”

The club is expected to conduct further medical examinations in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury.

Williams was named in Otto Addo’s 24-man squad, and his potential withdrawal would be a major blow to the Black Stars’ attacking options. Ghana needs at least four points from the two matches to secure a fifth World Cup appearance, and Williams’ pace, experience, and versatility are key assets.