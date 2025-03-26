4 hours ago

Four-time world champions Italy will face Northern Ireland in the semi-finals of the European World Cup play-offs, as they bid to return to football’s biggest stage for the first time since 2014.

The single-leg clash is scheduled for 26 March 2025, with the winner advancing to the Path A final against either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina. Victory in that final would secure a coveted spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Italy’s Long Road Back



The Azzurri, despite their pedigree, have endured a decade-long absence from the World Cup, missing both the 2018 and 2022 editions. Their high seeding placed them in pot one, but the draw sends them away to Belfast, adding an extra layer of difficulty to their campaign.

European Play-Off Structure



16 teams are competing for four World Cup places



All matches are one-legged knockouts



Path A: Italy vs Northern Ireland; Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina



Path B and C feature contenders such as Denmark, Czech Republic, Ukraine, and Turkey