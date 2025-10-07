1 hour ago

LISBON, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 12: Kojo Peprah Oppong of OGC Nice runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round Second Leg match between SL Benfica and OGC Nice at Estadio da Luz on August 12, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Kojo Oppong Peprah has earned his first senior national team call-up, and former Ghana forward Godwin Attram — who scouted and mentored the defender — says it’s a well-deserved reward for a player who has shown consistency, maturity, and tactical intelligence.

The 21-year-old centre-back, now playing for OGC Nice in France, joins the Black Stars squad for their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic on October 8 and Comoros on October 12.

“Kojo is a very technical and tactical player,” Attram told Andydotcom.

“He respects the pitch and the opponent. He’s played U-17 and U-20 before I transferred him to Norrkoping. Now he’s at Nice, and if he’s playing while senior man Dante is on the bench, he deserves the call-up.”

From Academy to Europe

Oppong Peprah was nurtured and developed at the Attram de Visser Soccer Academy in Accra, before moving to Swedish side IFK Norrkoping in 2023 and has since been consistent in his strides to making a huge statement in Europe as a teenager.

In-between 2023 and 2024, he had loan spells with Swedish outfit GIF Sundsvall before cementing a place in the IFK Norrkoping first team in which he was consistent and promising. He moved the French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in the summer window and has since proved his worth by gaining the trust of the Nice faithful by executing his task week in week out.

He featured greatly in their UEFA Champions League qualification journey which was truncated in the playoffs as they settle for the UEFA Europa Conference League; a competition the 21-year old will be pivotal in as his side commence their quest to making an impact in Europe this season.

Known for positional awareness, composure, and ball-playing ability, Peprah's vital traits will be essential for the Black Stars as they gear up to make another appearance at the global showpiece in 2026.

Peprah’s rise reflects the pipeline of talent emerging from Ghana’s academies and the growing impact of local scouting networks.

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to take on Central African Republic in the penultimate round of qualifiers on Wednesday, October 8 at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes, Morocco with kick-offtime at 16:00 GMT.

The team will then be in Accra to honour the final Matchday 10 fixture of the qualifiers against Comoros on Sunday, October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana needs at least four points to secure a spot at North America 2026

With Otto Addo looking to reinforce his backline, Peprah’s inclusion adds youthful energy and technical depth to Ghana’s defensive options.