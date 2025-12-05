4 hours ago

Victor Osimhen delivered a devastating hat-trick as Nigeria thrashed Benin 4–0 in Uyo to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive, securing a play-off berth as one of the four best second-placed teams in CAF qualifying.

The Super Eagles needed a commanding win to leapfrog Benin on goal difference, and they delivered emphatically:



3’ – Osimhen opens the scoring with a composed finish



37’ – Doubles his tally to give Nigeria breathing room



51’ – Completes his hat-trick with a powerful header



90+1’ – Frank Onyeka volleys in the fourth to seal the margin

South Africa, who are in same Group as Nigeria, Group C, booked their return to the World Cup for the first time since hosting in 2010, defeating Rwanda 3–0 in Nelspruit to top the group.

Benin, who entered the final matchday as group leaders, were denied a historic first-ever World Cup appearance, falling to third after Nigeria’s rout.



CAF Play-Offs: Nigeria will compete for one of Africa’s final World Cup slots



World Cup Draw: December 5, 2025 — Washington, D.C.

With Osimhen in red-hot form and Nigeria rediscovering their attacking rhythm, the Super Eagles remain a formidable force in the race to North America.