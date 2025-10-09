3 hours ago

Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has called on the Black Stars to approach Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros with determination and caution, framing the clash as a moment of redemption and national pride.

Speaking to Adom FM, Adams — who also serves as Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency — reminded the team and fans of Ghana’s painful defeats to Comoros, including the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the early qualifier loss in Moroni.

“On Sunday, it is a revenge against Comoros,” Adams declared.

“We have lost to them twice… and so we need to win.”

While emphasizing the need for victory, Adams also urged the team to stay grounded and not be lulled by goal advantage or past momentum.

“We must tread cautiously… not think we have already won. The point is that we must get revenge.”

Adams issued a passionate appeal to Ghanaians across the country to fill the Accra Sports Stadium and rally behind the Black Stars as they aim to seal qualification for North America 2026.

“I urge Ghanaians to come in their numbers to support the team.”

With Ghana sitting atop Group I with 22 points, a draw or win against Comoros will confirm their fifth World Cup appearance, adding another chapter to the nation’s proud football legacy.