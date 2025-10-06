2 hours ago

Minister for Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has called on Ghanaians everywhere to rally behind the Black Stars as they prepare for the final and most crucial phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In a statement released on Monday, the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency expressed confidence in the team’s resilience, praising their journey so far and emphasizing the power of national unity and support.

“Our Black Stars have shown incredible determination and skill throughout this campaign,” Adams said.

“With your support through prayers, cheers, and positive thoughts, we can lift their spirits and motivate them to succeed.”

Ghana currently sits top of Group I with 19 points, three ahead of Madagascar, and needs at least four points from their final two fixtures to secure a fifth World Cup appearance.



October 8: The Black Stars of Ghana will face off with Central African in the penultimate round of qualifiers at the Republic Stade d’Honneur de Meknes, Morocco at 16:00 GMT

October 12: The Black Stars of Ghana will climax the qualification against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium at 19:00 GMT.

The team opened camp in Casablanca on Sunday, with preparations in full swing under Otto Addo’s leadership.

“Go Black Stars! Ghana Is Behind You All the Way”

Adams’ message was both motivational and symbolic, reinforcing the idea that football is a unifying force in Ghana:

“Our journey to the tournament is within reach. With faith, collective effort, and the relentless spirit of our Black Stars, I believe they will rise to the occasion and bring honour to Ghana.”