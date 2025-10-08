1 hour ago

Stephen Appiah, the iconic captain who led Ghana to their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance in 2006, has voiced strong confidence in the Black Stars ahead of their decisive 2026 qualifier against the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8 in Morocco.

After observing the team’s training sessions, Appiah reflected on the intensity and focus within camp, likening it to Ghana’s legendary qualifiers of the past.

“As I watch the guys train, it reminds me of some of the biggest qualifiers we played, like against South Africa at FNB,” he said.

“It’s a huge game for Ghana and for them too because the World Cup is massive.”

Appiah acknowledged Ghana’s slow start against Chad, but expressed faith in the team’s ability to learn and respond under pressure.

“I believe they have learnt their lessons now… We believe in them, and I know they believe in themselves. They should do it for themselves and for Mother Ghana.”

His message resonates as a call to unity, pride, and purpose, echoing the spirit of Ghana’s golden generation.

The Black Stars are set to face Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8 at the Stade d’Honneur, Meknes in Morocco. Kickoff time at 16:00 GMT.

Ghana leads Group I with 19 points and could seal qualification with four points out of the two final qualifying games left.

The Black Stars will wrap up their campaign on October 12 against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, with North America 2026 firmly in sight.