The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the National Sports Authority have officially launched advanced ticket sales for the final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Comoros, set for Sunday, October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
With Ghana leading Group I with 19 points, the match could be the crowning moment of the Black Stars’ qualification campaign — especially if they defeat the Central African Republic on Wednesday and other results go their way.
The pricing structure ensures inclusive access for fans across all categories — from premium seating to the vibrant popular stands.
Tickets are available at the following outlets across Accra:
- Airport Shell
- Baatsona Total
- Osu Goil and Total
- Nima Goil
- Achimota Shell 1 & 2
- Joy FM
- Kaneshie Pamprom Goil
- Hockey Pitch
- Accra Sports Stadium
- Interior Ministry
Fans are urged to secure tickets early and show unwavering support as Ghana aims to return to the global stage for the fifth time, following appearances in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.
“This is more than a match — it’s a moment of national pride. Let’s pack the stadium and push the Black Stars over the line.”
