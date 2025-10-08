1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the National Sports Authority have officially launched advanced ticket sales for the final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Comoros, set for Sunday, October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With Ghana leading Group I with 19 points, the match could be the crowning moment of the Black Stars’ qualification campaign — especially if they defeat the Central African Republic on Wednesday and other results go their way.

The pricing structure ensures inclusive access for fans across all categories — from premium seating to the vibrant popular stands.

Tickets are available at the following outlets across Accra:



Airport Shell



Baatsona Total



Osu Goil and Total



Nima Goil



Achimota Shell 1 & 2



Joy FM



Kaneshie Pamprom Goil



Hockey Pitch



Accra Sports Stadium



Interior Ministry

Fans are urged to secure tickets early and show unwavering support as Ghana aims to return to the global stage for the fifth time, following appearances in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

“This is more than a match — it’s a moment of national pride. Let’s pack the stadium and push the Black Stars over the line.”