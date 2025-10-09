2 hours ago

Stephen Appiah, Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee and legendary former captain, has expressed strong confidence that Ghana will cap off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a memorable victory on Sunday, October 12, against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Joy Sports after Ghana’s emphatic 5–0 win over the Central African Republic, Appiah praised the team’s performance and assured fans of a celebratory atmosphere in Accra.

“They have done well and for sure, I know that on Sunday, in front of Ghanaians, we are going to celebrate together; that would be the beauty of qualifying for the World Cup,” he said.

“We will play our last game at home, we will beat Comoros, and everybody will be happy.”

Ghana currently tops Group I, three points ahead of Madagascar, and a draw or win on Sunday will secure their fifth World Cup appearance.

Appiah’s rallying call adds emotional weight to a fixture already charged with anticipation and pride. As a symbol of Ghana’s golden generation, his voice resonates deeply with fans and players alike.