5 hours ago

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren believes Ghana are firmly on the right path and capable of mounting a serious challenge at the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Swedish tactician, who guided the Black Queens to a third-place finish at the last edition of the tournament, says the team’s steady progress has strengthened his belief in their title ambitions.

“We have shown that we keep moving in the right direction the whole time,” Björkegren said.

“If we do that, we have the potential to go all the way in the tournament.”

Ghana’s bronze-medal finish at the previous WAFCON marked a significant step forward for the side, restoring confidence and belief after years of inconsistency on the continental stage. Since then, Björkegren has continued to build a more cohesive and competitive squad, blending experience with emerging talent.

The upcoming tournament will follow a familiar format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals. Beyond continental honours, there is added motivation, as the four teams that reach the semi-finals will also secure qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

For Björkegren and his players, the challenge now is to turn promise into performance, as the Black Queens look to translate their upward trajectory into a genuine push for silverware.