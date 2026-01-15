3 hours ago

Ghana’s Black Queens have been drawn into a challenging Group D at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), setting up early showdowns with Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde when the tournament kicks off in Morocco next March.

The draw places the 2025 bronze medallists alongside two familiar African heavyweights in Cameroon and Mali, with Cape Verde completing the group. It promises a demanding group-stage campaign as Ghana look to build on their recent return to the continental stage.

WAFCON holders South Africa headline Group B, where they will face Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Tanzania. Record champions Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt and Malawi, while hosts Morocco lead Group A, which also includes Algeria, Senegal and Kenya.

The tournament, scheduled to run from 17 March to 3 April, will see the top two teams from each group progress to the quarter-finals.

For Ghana, the stakes go beyond continental glory. A place in the semi-finals would also secure qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, offering the Black Queens a chance to return to the global stage for the first time in 19 years.

This will be Ghana’s second consecutive appearance at WAFCON, following their return in 2025 after missing out since 2018. Their qualification campaign was emphatic, as coach Kim Lars Björkegren’s side swept aside Egypt with a 7-1 aggregate victory, underlining renewed confidence and ambition within the squad.

Having claimed bronze at the last edition, expectations are growing around the Black Queens. Navigating a competitive Group D will be the first test of their readiness to challenge Africa’s elite once again.

2026 WAFCON Group Stage Draw

Group A: Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, Kenya

Group B: South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Tanzania

Group C: Nigeria, Zambia, Egypt, Malawi

Group D: Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, Cape Verde

As preparations begin, Ghana’s focus will be on turning promise into progress, both on the continent and, potentially, back on the world stage.