Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, are gearing up for a crucial two-legged encounter against Egypt’s Cleopatras in the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers later this month.

The tie marks the next stage of Ghana’s qualification journey, with both teams vying for a spot in the expanded continental showpiece.

The first leg is scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ismailia–Suez Canal Stadium in Suez, Egypt, with kickoff at 16:00 GMT. The return fixture will take place five days later on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, kicking off at 15:30 GMT.

The Black Queens finished third place as they won bronze at the 2024 Women's African Cup of Nations in Morocco where they edged South Africa to clinch the third place position. They will look to continue in their strides to grab a ticket to the 2026 edition as they set eyes on eventual qualification for the 2027 Women's FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The team have represented the nation at the continental showpiece on twelve different occasions and have only been runners up three times, earned that feat as their best results in the competition.