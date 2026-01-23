54 minutes ago

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren says Ghana can now turn full attention to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup firmly at the heart of his ambitions.

Speaking about the road ahead, the Swedish coach stressed that early planning and strong preparation will be key as the Black Queens aim to re-establish themselves among Africa’s elite.

“From now on, we can start planning for it and make the best possible preparation to achieve a good result,” Björkegren said.

He made it clear that reaching the latter stages of the tournament is not just a hope, but a clear objective for the technical team and players.

“For me, and I think for all of us, it’s a clear target to make the top four, to make the World Cup,” he added. “That’s going to be very, very important. We have to go for that.”

Under the WAFCON format, a top-four finish would secure Ghana a place at the next Women’s World Cup, a milestone Björkegren believes should drive the team’s mentality.

The Black Queens coach, however, insists the ambition does not end there, suggesting that success breeds bigger dreams.

“If we make the top four, then we push for the gold,” he said.

Ghana, a former powerhouse in African women’s football, will be hoping that clear targets and careful planning can help restore the Black Queens to the continent’s top tier when WAFCON 2026 kicks off.