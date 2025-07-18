38 minutes ago

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren says Ghana will head into the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations determined to improve on their last outing, as the team targets a deeper run in the tournament and a possible return to the Women’s World Cup.

Ghana have been drawn in Group D alongside Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde, with the group stage matches to be played in Fes, Morocco. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, while reaching the semi-finals will also guarantee qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Speaking with quiet confidence, Björkegren reflected on the progress the Black Queens have made since his arrival and said the team is ready to raise the bar again.

“I am looking forward to the tournament,” he said. “When I came in, we were number six in Africa, but now we are number three, which makes us top-seeded. At the end of the day, whether it’s going to help or not, I don’t know.”

The Swedish coach guided Ghana to a bronze medal at the last WAFCON, a result that marked a significant step forward for a side rebuilding its status on the continent. Despite that success, Björkegren believes there is still room for growth.

“We will face another three really good teams,” he added. “But as I said, I am looking forward to the tournament. We will push to do an even better tournament this time.”

Group D is expected to be highly competitive, with Cameroon and Mali bringing experience and physicality, while Cape Verde continue to emerge as an ambitious side on the continental stage.

For the Black Queens, the stakes extend beyond continental pride. A place in the semi-finals would end Ghana’s long wait for a return to the Women’s World Cup, having last featured at the global showpiece in 2007.

As preparations gather pace, Björkegren’s message is clear: Ghana are no longer content with simply being competitive. The ambition now is to challenge the very best in Africa and turn progress into a genuine push for silverware.