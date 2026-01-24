8 hours ago

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has called for calm, focus and respect as Ghana turn their attention to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), warning that success will only come through humility and hard work.

Ghana have been drawn in Group D alongside Mali, Cameroon and Cape Verde for the tournament, which will be staged in Morocco later this year. While the Black Queens head into the competition with confidence after securing a bronze medal at the previous edition, their coach insists past achievements will count for little this time around.

Speaking to Ghana FA Media, Björkegren stressed that the gap between teams on the continent continues to close, making the upcoming tournament one of the most competitive in recent memory.

“We also need to respect that there are other teams that are thinking the same way,” he said.

“There are probably six, seven, eight teams that can win the gold. We’re not alone.

“We’re going to do everything we can, and hopefully it’s going to be enough.”

The Swedish coach believes that underestimating opponents could prove costly, particularly in a group that features experienced sides such as Cameroon and Mali, as well as an emerging Cape Verde team eager to make an impact.

Under the tournament format, the top two teams from each group will progress automatically to the quarter-finals, with added incentive at stake as the four semi-finalists secure qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

For Björkegren and his players, the challenge is clear: maintain belief, stay grounded and approach every match with maximum concentration as the Black Queens seek to build on their recent progress and push for continental glory.