7 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has expressed strong confidence that the Ghana national football team can redefine their legacy at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

‎Ghana will be making their fifth appearance at the global tournament, which is set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Drawn in Group L, the Black Stars will face Panama national football team, England national football team, and Croatia national football team.

‎Their campaign begins against Panama on 17 June in Toronto, before a highly anticipated clash with England on 23 June. Ghana will then wrap up their group stage against Croatia on 27 June.

‎Speaking at the launch of a GFA fundraising campaign at the Kempinski Hotel on 20 March, Okraku acknowledged the team’s recent struggles, including early exits at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he insisted the current squad is better prepared to rise to the occasion.

‎“We are very confident that the intangible assets that have been built by coach Otto Addo and his team will make Ghana proud,” he said.

‎“We will go into this tournament with our chest up, ready to fight for the strip and ready to change our story. We fear no foe and believe me, Ghana football will speak,” he added.

‎As part of preparations, the Black Stars have regrouped for international friendlies against Austria national football team and Germany national football team, aiming to build momentum ahead of the tournament.

‎With expectations rising, all eyes will be on Ghana as they seek to turn renewed belief into success on football’s biggest stage.