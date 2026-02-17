2 hours ago

The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, says he is confident the Ghana national football team, the Black Stars of Ghana, will carry the hopes of a nation with pride at the 2026 World Cup.

‎Ghana sealed their place at the tournament in emphatic fashion, topping their qualifying group with 25 points to book a return to football’s biggest stage. Drawn in Group L, the Black Stars will face Panama, England and Croatia in what promises to be a stern early test.

‎Speaking to Asaase Radio, Okraku struck a tone of faith and unity, insisting the team can rise to the occasion.

‎“With prayers behind this team, they will make Ghanaians proud at the 2026 World Cup,” he said.

‎The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, offers Ghana an opportunity for redemption after group-stage exits at the 2014 and 2022 editions. Okraku believes alignment at the top of the country’s football leadership will be key to a stronger showing this time.

‎He revealed that the vision of President John Mahama, Sports Minister Kofi Adams and head coach Otto Addo is unified.

‎“We have had a meeting and the vision of the President is not different from the Sports Minister, and it is not different from Otto Addo and his technical team,” he said.

‎“We have soldiers going to war, and we aim to win the battle. We must win against any opposition, and my mission is to lead Ghana and, with the support of Ghanaians, to the World Cup and bring glory to Ghana.”

‎Ghana open their campaign against Panama on 17 June before facing England on 23 June. Their final group match comes against Croatia on 27 June.

‎As part of preparations, Addo is expected to assemble his squad in March for international friendlies against Austria and Germany, fixtures seen as crucial tests ahead of the global showpiece.

‎The Black Stars will be aiming to recapture the spirit of their historic run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, a campaign that remains one of the most celebrated chapters in Ghanaian football history.

‎For Okraku and many supporters, the hope is that 2026 can spark another moment to remember.