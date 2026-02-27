3 hours ago

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has told Parliament that members of the Black Stars management committee will share a combined $310,000 in honorarium payments for their roles at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Appearing before Parliament’s Select Committee on Sports, Mr Adams said the allocation forms part of the overall budget submitted for Ghana’s participation at the tournament.

‎“There are honorarium for some other officials and officers including the management team for the team's participation in the tournament. That amounts to $310,000,” he explained.

“In all, the total budget requested from the Ghana Football Association for the Black Stars' participation in the 2026 World Cup came to $13,776,965.”

‎The management committee is chaired by Randy Abbey and includes former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Greater Accra Regional FA chairman Samuel Aboabri, Medeama SC owner Moses Armah Parker, and Richard Duah Nsenkyire, who is chief executive of Samartex 1996 FC.

‎The minister stressed that the honorarium package is separate from players’ bonuses and other operational costs already captured in the broader $13.7m budget.

‎On the pitch, Ghana face a challenging task. The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia.

‎They will open their campaign against Panama in Toronto on 17 June, before facing England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June.

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that Bryant University in the United States will serve as the team’s base camp throughout the tournament.

‎The 2026 World Cup, to be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, will mark Ghana’s latest appearance on football’s biggest stage, with expectations high both on and off the field.