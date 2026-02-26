45 minutes ago

Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil believes Ghana have the maturity and experience to mount a serious challenge at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the Black Stars can reach the semi-finals or even the final.

The tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will mark Ghana’s fifth appearance on football’s grandest stage.

‎Speaking to 3Sports, Paintsil pointed to lessons learned from previous disappointments, including group-stage exits at the 2014 tournament in Brazil and the 2022 edition in Qatar. He believes the current generation is better equipped mentally and tactically to compete deep into the competition.

‎“We have enough experience to be in the semi-finals or final of the 2026 World Cup,” he said confidently.

‎Ghana’s campaign will begin on 17 June against Panama, before a high-profile clash with England on 23 June. The Black Stars will then round off their group-stage fixtures against Croatia on 27 June.

Preparation plans are already underway. The team is set to regroup in March for international friendlies against Austria and Germany, before facing Mexico in a final warm-up match ahead of the tournament.

‎Ghana’s best World Cup performance remains their run to the quarter-finals in 2010, when they came within a penalty shootout of becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals. Paintsil, who was part of that squad, appears determined to see the Black Stars go one step further in 2026.

‎For Ghanaian supporters, his words will stir both hope and expectation, a reminder that belief, backed by preparation, can sometimes bridge the gap between promise and history.