2026 World Cup: I don’t know where Ghana will reach under Carlos Quieroz – Agyemang-Badu

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says he cannot predict how far the Black Stars will progress at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, pointing to uncertainty surrounding the team’s direction under new head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Ghana are preparing for their fifth appearance at the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Drawn in a difficult Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, expectations are mixed as the team enters a new era.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Agyemang-Badu admitted he remains cautious about Ghana’s chances.

“For the World Cup, I have to be very frank; I don’t know where we will reach,” he said. “Let’s see how he will build the team and the kind of players he will bring on board.”

The former midfielder, who was part of Ghana’s U-20 World Cup-winning side, emphasised that the team’s identity and defensive structure will be crucial under Queiroz.

“The kind of identity we will have and the kind of defensive setup he will deploy will be key,” he added. “From today, it is very difficult for me to predict whether we can reach the quarter-finals, semi-finals, or even win the cup, or if we might go out at the group stage.”

Ghana will open their campaign against Panama on 17 June, before facing England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June.

Queiroz has been tasked with improving on Ghana’s recent World Cup performances, following group-stage exits in both 2014 and 2022. With a blend of experienced players and emerging talent, hopes remain that the Black Stars can deliver a more competitive showing on football’s biggest stage.

However, as Agyemang-Badu’s comments suggest, much will depend on how quickly the team can adapt to its new leadership and establish a clear identity before the tournament begins.