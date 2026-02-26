9 hours ago

German-born midfielder Ilyas Ansah has confirmed he will not represent Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending speculation over a potential late international switch.

‎

The 21-year-old, who plays for Union Berlin, had been linked with a possible call-up by the Ghana Football Association. But Ansah says he has not yet made a final decision about his senior international future.

‎

‎“After the U21 European Championship, I will look ahead to next year and make a decision,” he told Tribuna.com.

‎

‎“As things stand, I won’t be going to the World Cup with Ghana.”

‎

‎Ansah has previously represented Germany at youth level and remains eligible to feature for either nation at senior level. His comments suggest he intends to focus on his development before committing to one country.

‎

‎The midfielder has enjoyed a steady campaign in the Bundesliga, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 26 appearances for Union Berlin this season. His performances had fuelled reports that Ghana were monitoring his progress ahead of naming their squad.

‎

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is expected to announce his final squad on 1 June as preparations intensify for the tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

‎

‎For now, Ansah’s international future remains open, but Ghana will have to look elsewhere as they finalise plans for the global showpiece.