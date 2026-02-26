33 minutes ago

‎Midfielder Elisha Owusu says Ghana are heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with ambition, not symbolism, insisting the Black Stars are determined to make a meaningful impact on football’s biggest stage.

‎

The four-time African champions will be making their fifth appearance at the global showpiece, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

‎After suffering group-stage eliminations at the 2014 tournament in Brazil and again in Qatar in 2022, Owusu says the current squad is determined to rewrite that narrative.

‎

‎“Our main goal is to go far in the World Cup and to show the world that African football is feared,” he told Flashscore.

‎

‎“We won’t go there just to participate; we want to perform with humility and demonstrate what Ghana can do.”

‎

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia.

‎

‎Under head coach Otto Addo, the Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama on 17 June, before facing England on 23 June. Their final group fixture, against Croatia, is scheduled for 27 June.

‎

Preparations are already gathering pace. The squad is expected to regroup in March for international friendlies against Austria and Germany, followed by a further test against Mexico in May as they fine-tune plans for the tournament.

‎

‎For Owusu and his teammates, the objective is clear: to restore belief after recent disappointments and to remind the world of Ghana’s pedigree on the global stage.