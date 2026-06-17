2026 World Cup: We will win the Panama game for Thomas Partey – Kwesi Sibo

Two men shake hands in a bright yellow club corridor with a Villarreal CF crest on the wall behind them, one in a yellow kit and the other in blue tracksuit.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 17, 2026

Ghana midfielder Kwasi Sibo says the Black Stars are determined to secure victory in their opening World Cup match as a tribute to Thomas Partey, who has been ruled out of the game against Panama following visa complications.

Partey, one of Ghana’s most experienced players, will miss the Group stage opener in Toronto after an appeal against the denial of his entry visa to Canada was unsuccessful. The midfielder was unable to travel with the squad, dealing a significant blow to Ghana’s preparations for the tournament.

Speaking after training on Wednesday, Sibo revealed the team’s disappointment at Partey’s absence but insisted the squad is united behind him and motivated to deliver a positive result in his honour.

“Our brother has been through a lot and we are always with him,” Sibo said.

“He is one of the biggest stars in our team, but because of what has happened, we have to make sure we win the game for him as a family and make him happy. He has been with us from the first day of this campaign.

“It hurts that we are playing our first game and he’s not with us, but we are giving him our word.”

Partey’s absence leaves Ghana without one of its key midfield leaders for a crucial opening fixture, with Sibo expected to take on greater responsibility in the centre of the park.

After facing Panama, the Black Stars will return to the United States for their remaining group matches. Otto Addo’s side will take on England in Boston on 23 June before concluding the group phase against Croatia in Philadelphia.

Ghana are hoping to make a strong impression at the tournament and secure a place in the knockout rounds after a series of disappointing performances at recent major international competitions.

The four-time African champions will now look to channel their disappointment over Partey’s absence into a winning start as they seek to revive their fortunes on football’s biggest stage.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Archives
    Dan Quaye warns Black Stars ahead of Panama World Cup opener
    Soccer player in a white jersey with number 8 leaps to control the ball while two dark-clad defenders approach.
    Archives
    Life goes on – Majeed Ashimeru on not making 2026 World Cup final squad
    Goal-scoring moment: yellow-clad forward celebrates near the net as the ball crosses the line, with a green-clad goalkeeper nearby and a red-clad player reacting with hands on his head.
    Archives
    Caleb Yirenkyi can replace him easily – Laryea Kingston on missing Thomas Partey in World Cup opener
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31