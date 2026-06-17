2026 World Cup: We will win the Panama game for Thomas Partey – Kwesi Sibo

Ghana midfielder Kwasi Sibo says the Black Stars are determined to secure victory in their opening World Cup match as a tribute to Thomas Partey, who has been ruled out of the game against Panama following visa complications.

Partey, one of Ghana’s most experienced players, will miss the Group stage opener in Toronto after an appeal against the denial of his entry visa to Canada was unsuccessful. The midfielder was unable to travel with the squad, dealing a significant blow to Ghana’s preparations for the tournament.

Speaking after training on Wednesday, Sibo revealed the team’s disappointment at Partey’s absence but insisted the squad is united behind him and motivated to deliver a positive result in his honour.

“Our brother has been through a lot and we are always with him,” Sibo said.

“He is one of the biggest stars in our team, but because of what has happened, we have to make sure we win the game for him as a family and make him happy. He has been with us from the first day of this campaign.

“It hurts that we are playing our first game and he’s not with us, but we are giving him our word.”

Partey’s absence leaves Ghana without one of its key midfield leaders for a crucial opening fixture, with Sibo expected to take on greater responsibility in the centre of the park.

After facing Panama, the Black Stars will return to the United States for their remaining group matches. Otto Addo’s side will take on England in Boston on 23 June before concluding the group phase against Croatia in Philadelphia.

Ghana are hoping to make a strong impression at the tournament and secure a place in the knockout rounds after a series of disappointing performances at recent major international competitions.

The four-time African champions will now look to channel their disappointment over Partey’s absence into a winning start as they seek to revive their fortunes on football’s biggest stage.