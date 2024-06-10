3 hours ago

Ghana coach Otto Addo is rallying Ghanaians to pack the Baba Yara Stadium and rally behind the Black Stars in their pivotal match against the Central African Republic on Monday.

During a pre-match press conference on Sunday, Addo expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support received during their previous encounter at the stadium, particularly referencing the playoff final against Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup.

He recalled the tremendous boost provided by the passionate fans, which propelled the team to victory over the Super Eagles and secured their place in the World Cup.

Addo stressed the importance of unwavering support from the fans, regardless of the outcome, citing Kumasi's consistent loyalty as a testament to this.

He expressed confidence in the city's ability to continue providing motivation and encouragement to the team, even in challenging circumstances.

Acknowledging the crucial position of the match, with Ghana currently occupying the third spot in Group I standings, Addo highlighted the significance of securing victory over the Central African Republic.

A win could temporarily propel Ghana to the top of the group, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown.

With the match scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT, Addo urged fans to turn out in large numbers and fill the stadium, amplifying the atmosphere and spurring the Black Stars to victory.