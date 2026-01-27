24 minutes ago

Spain will host the final of the 2030 Fifa World Cup, according to an announcement by Rafael Louzán, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), who cited organisational concerns highlighted by recent events in African football.

Speaking ahead of the World cup, Louzán said the decision had been influenced by controversial incidents that overshadowed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, insisting Spain had proven it could deliver a showpiece occasion worthy of world football’s biggest stage.

“The final will be played here,” Louzán said. “Spain has demonstrated its organisational capacity. We have seen scenes during the Africa Cup that hurt the image of world football.”

The 2030 World Cup is set to be jointly hosted by Spain, Morocco and Portugal, marking a historic collaboration across Europe and Africa. While the tournament itself will span the three countries, Louzán’s comments make clear that the climax of the competition will take place on Spanish soil.

Although he did not go into detail about the specific incidents referenced, the AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco was marred by disputes and off-field controversy, drawing scrutiny from administrators and observers across the global game.

Spanish officials believe hosting the final will underline the country’s reputation for staging major international events, following successful tournaments in recent decades, including the 1982 World Cup and multiple European finals.

The announcement is likely to generate debate, particularly given Morocco’s role as a co-host and the symbolic significance of staging a World Cup final in Africa for the first time. However, Louzán framed the decision as one based on safeguarding the image and smooth running of world football.

With five years to go until kick-off, organisers say preparations will now intensify, with Spain positioning itself as the focal point of a tournament intended to celebrate football across continents, while ensuring its defining moment unfolds in what officials describe as the most secure and organised setting available.