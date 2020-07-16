1 hour ago

About 2,065 health workers have tested positive for Coronavirus in Ghana.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, made this known to the media at the Coronavirus press briefings in Accra on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

He said about 1,870 health workers who contracted the virus have recovered.

However, he said six of the infected health workers have died with about 183 still under treatment across the country.

According to him, about 24 health workers were infected in Ahafo, with five of them recovered so far; about 245 health workers infected in the Ashanti Region with 228 of them recovered and two dead.

Greater Accra has the highest infection rate, with 588 health workers infected, 536 recovered but zero death.