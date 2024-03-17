8 hours ago

A tragic head on collision between a sprinter Benz bus and a Ford Transit mini bus have claimed the lives of 21 persons on Friday, 15th March,2024.

The Ford Transit mini bus with registration number GR 6279-24 was being driven by one Yaw Egyiri while the Sprinter Benz bus with registration number AS 4483-23 with the identity of the driver unknown.

The accident occured on the main Kumasi-Accra highway around the Pra-River Junction along the Juaso-Nkawkaw road.

Initial reports indicate that the accident was caused by the driver of the Ford Mini bus one Yaw Egyiri (deceased) who did a wrongful overtaking and collided head on with the Sprinter bus.

Fourteen (14 ) persons including the two (2) drivers reportedly died on the spot while seven (7) others who were sent to the Juaso and Konongo Government Hospitals also succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile the surviving victims are currently receiving medical attention at the Juaso Government Hospital, Stewards Hospital at Yawkwei, Konongo Municipal Hospital and Asante Akim Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

The bodies of the 21 deceased persons have been deposited at the Stewards Hospital mortuary at Yawkwei, Konongo Municipal Hospital mortuary and Juaso Government Hospital mortuary for identification, preservation and autopsy.