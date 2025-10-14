2 hours ago

Nana Danquah Adjei Domson has made history as Ghana’s youngest lawyer, being called to the Ghana Bar on October 10, 2025, at just 21 years and 181 days old.

Born on April 12, 2004, the brilliant young achiever’s educational journey has been marked by exceptional academic milestones.

He completed Breman Asikuma Colonel Baidoo Basic School at the age of 12 before advancing to Breman Asikuma Senior High School.

He later transferred to Life International College in Tema, where he completed his secondary education at 15.

Nana Danquah Adjei Domson then gained admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where he pursued a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from 2019 to 2023, graduating with First Class Honours.

His impressive academic performance earned him a place at the Ghana School of Law (Makola), where he studied for two years before being called to the Bar.

At 21, Domson has broken the record previously held by Akpene Darko-Cobbina, who achieved the same feat in 2019 at 22 years and 198 days old.

He was among the over 800 new lawyers officially called to the Bar during the Call to the Bar ceremony held on Friday, October 10, 2025, in Accra.

Domson’s achievement has been widely celebrated as an inspiring example of academic excellence, discipline, and determination.

Many within Ghana’s legal and educational circles have praised his accomplishment as a reflection of what is possible for young people who pursue their goals with focus and resilience.

His remarkable journey continues to inspire students across the country, symbolizing the promise of Ghana’s next generation of legal minds.