Ghana has recorded a total of 735 confirmed Mpox cases as of October 14, 2025, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS). The new figures include 22 additional cases detected in recent days, prompting renewed health alerts across the country.

The GHS is urging the public to strictly observe personal hygiene and report any suspicious symptoms immediately to curb further spread. Common symptoms of Mpox include fever, rash, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and fatigue.

According to the GHS, anyone who develops these symptoms should visit the nearest health facility without delay.

Ghana first detected Mpox in 2022, and the virus has since resurfaced periodically in different regions. Health authorities are therefore calling for increased public awareness and vigilance to prevent further transmission.