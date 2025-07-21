3 hours ago

A 23-year-old woman, Akua Afriyie, is in police custody after allegedly killing her four-year-old son by throwing him into a well in Karlo, a community in the Suaman District of the Western North Region.

The tragic incident, which has shocked residents, was confirmed by the Assembly Member for Karlo Electoral Area, Eric Armah. According to him, he received a distress call indicating that a child had fallen into a well.

When he arrived at the scene with concerned community members, they discovered the boy’s lifeless body floating in the water.

The case was immediately reported to the Dadieso Police Station. While officers were taking statements, a young woman arrived at the station claiming that her son had accidentally fallen into a well.

However, police investigations and eyewitness accounts quickly established that the woman was the child’s biological mother and was believed to have deliberately pushed him into the well. She was arrested on the spot.

The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue. The body of the child has been deposited at the Enchi Government Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the alleged act. The case has left many residents of Karlo in disbelief, calling for swift justice and psychosocial support for the community.