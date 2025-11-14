10 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Dr. Amin Adam has taken aim at the government’s 24-Hour Economy initiative, arguing that it has yet to deliver the employment and business gains touted during the 2024 election campaign.

Reacting to the 2026 Budget Statement presented by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson on Friday, November 14, Dr. Adam said the initiative still lacks a clear implementation plan and has not met public expectations.

“The government promised lots of jobs when it came to power, but unfortunately, those promises have not materialised. Remember their promise on the 24-Hour Economy, they indicated that with one job, they will have three people, who run on three shifts doing it: 1-3-3. But what has happened so far?” he questioned.

He added that instead of a coherent national programme, the 24-Hour Economy has become “a confusing mix of policy ideas with no implementation arrangement.”

Dr. Adam argued that the youth who were assured of round-the-clock job opportunities are still unemployed, while farmers and traders continue to face low demand and poor sales.