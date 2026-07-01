24-Hour Economy could fail if past economic mistakes return – GFL Secretary-General warns

By Prince Antwi July 1, 2026

The Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson, has cautioned that the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy initiative could be undermined if economic policies similar to those implemented in the 1980s are revived.

Speaking on Ahotor FM’s Yepe Ahunu programme, Koomson recalled that past policies contributed to the collapse of Ghana’s manufacturing sector, forcing many factories to shut down and resulting in widespread job losses.

He warned that repeating those policy mistakes could derail the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s efforts to promote round-the-clock production and create sustainable employment.

“If care is not taken, the unfavourable economic policies which collapsed the manufacturing industries and caused massive job losses in the 80s will resurface to undermine the 24-hour economy being pursued by the NDC government,” he said.

Koomson disclosed that the Ghana Federation of Labour recently held discussions with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) on measures to improve the business environment for local manufacturers.

According to him, the meeting focused on the removal of what he described as nuisance taxes, including the fumigation service charge on imported containers, the Import Declaration Form (IDF) levy and the proposed cargo levy.

He argued that these charges increase the cost of doing business, making locally manufactured products less competitive.

Koomson stressed that for the government’s 24-Hour Economy policy to achieve its objectives, it must be supported by business-friendly policies that encourage industrial growth, reduce production costs and strengthen the competitiveness of Ghanaian industries.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

Business
Government to audit energy sector debts as TOR pushes for ESLA receivables
African man wearing glasses in a striped traditional outfit, holding an orange microphone with Channel One TV logo, speaking on stage with a blue backdrop
African News
Export or lose out – Afoko demands airport for Upper East Region
Business
BoG launches sustainable finance roadmap to boost Climate Resilience and Long-Term Growth
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0