24-Hour Economy could fail if past economic mistakes return – GFL Secretary-General warns

The Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson, has cautioned that the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy initiative could be undermined if economic policies similar to those implemented in the 1980s are revived.

Speaking on Ahotor FM’s Yepe Ahunu programme, Koomson recalled that past policies contributed to the collapse of Ghana’s manufacturing sector, forcing many factories to shut down and resulting in widespread job losses.

He warned that repeating those policy mistakes could derail the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s efforts to promote round-the-clock production and create sustainable employment.

“If care is not taken, the unfavourable economic policies which collapsed the manufacturing industries and caused massive job losses in the 80s will resurface to undermine the 24-hour economy being pursued by the NDC government,” he said.

Koomson disclosed that the Ghana Federation of Labour recently held discussions with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) on measures to improve the business environment for local manufacturers.

According to him, the meeting focused on the removal of what he described as nuisance taxes, including the fumigation service charge on imported containers, the Import Declaration Form (IDF) levy and the proposed cargo levy.

He argued that these charges increase the cost of doing business, making locally manufactured products less competitive.

Koomson stressed that for the government’s 24-Hour Economy policy to achieve its objectives, it must be supported by business-friendly policies that encourage industrial growth, reduce production costs and strengthen the competitiveness of Ghanaian industries.