The Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson, has cautioned that Ghana’s proposed 24-hour economy initiative is unlikely to produce significant results within its first year.

Speaking on Yepe Ahunu on Ahotor FM on Saturday, January 24, 2026, Koomson described the policy as a long-term structural transformation rather than a quick-fix solution for the economy. He estimated that full integration of the initiative into Ghana’s economic framework could take the duration of President John Dramani Mahama’s tenure.

According to Koomson, essential sectors such as infrastructure, regulation, security, and energy supply must first be strengthened to enable the policy to deliver meaningful outcomes.

“A functional 24-hour economy requires uninterrupted power, improved security, and efficient public transport, particularly for night operations,” he explained, noting that challenges like energy deficits cannot be resolved immediately.

He added that the policy’s success depends on key sectors—including manufacturing, agro-processing, hospitality, retail, and parts of the informal economy—operating around the clock.

Koomson argued that years of economic mismanagement have weakened local industries, necessitating system rebuilding before the 24-hour economy can thrive. While minor gains may be visible within the first year, widespread transformative growth will take longer.

He cited Ghana’s textile industry as an example, noting that employment in the sector fell from about 25,000 workers in the 1970s to less than 1,500 today. “The 24-hour economy is intended to address such challenges and attract investment to revive businesses,” he said.

Koomson called on the public to support the government’s rollout of the policy, praising efforts to create a conducive environment for manufacturing and investment.