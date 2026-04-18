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President John Dramani Mahama has explained that the policy decision to construct modern multipurpose markets across the country was a major campaign promise to create wealth among the beneficiary communities.

The model he explained is a departure from traditional markets, making room for banking services and storage, as well as fire and security protection, and includes other services such as restaurants, crèches, and clinics to cater to the health needs of traders in case of emergencies.

President Mahama, who was speaking at a ceremony to cut sod for the construction of a 24-hour model market at Bimbilla in the northern region, assured that each of the 261 districts of Ghana will benefit from the facility.

“Everywhere we have our traditional markets, traders with farm produce and other wares gather once or twice a week, and people come from far and near to do business. We intend to build these markets to operate around the clock, thereby stimulating economic activity. This was a campaign promise, and we are committed to fulfilling it,” – President Mahama said at the beginning of his two-day #ResettingGhana tour of the northern region.

He added, “One of the important aspects of agriculture is marketing. If you farm and don’t have a market for your produce, it’s useless. There must always be e a linkage, and so the market is the interconnection between the food on our table and the farmer producing in the field. Bimbilla, being one of the major food baskets, deserves one of the biggest.”

The president announced that the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will introduce value addition to prolong the shelf life of food crops, prevent gluts, and help farmers and traders recoup their investments.

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim (MP), served notice on the project contractors, warning that shoddy work will not be tolerated. Projects will be withdrawn from contractors who delay execution, he added.

President Mahama, who is accompanied by the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and other officials, inspected the progress of work on a 300-capacity three-storey hostel being built at the Bimbilla EP College of Education.