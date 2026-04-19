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President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated that the construction of modern multipurpose markets across the country is a key policy initiative aimed at driving economic growth and creating wealth in local communities.

He explained that the new model goes beyond traditional markets by incorporating facilities such as banking services, storage units, fire and security systems, restaurants, crèches, and clinics to support traders and enhance business operations.

The President made the remarks during the sod-cutting ceremony for a 24-hour model market at Bimbilla as part of his two-day #ResettingGhana tour of the Northern Region.

“Traditional markets operate once or twice a week, drawing traders and buyers from far and near. We aim to transform these into 24-hour markets to stimulate continuous economic activity. This was a campaign promise, and we are committed to delivering it,” he said.

He emphasised the critical link between agriculture and market access, noting that production without reliable markets undermines farmers’ efforts.

“The market connects the food on our tables to the farmers in the field. Bimbilla, as a major food-producing area, deserves a modern facility of this scale,” he added.

President Mahama also announced that the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will support the initiative by introducing value addition techniques to extend the shelf life of food crops, reduce post-harvest losses, and help farmers and traders maximise returns.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, cautioned contractors to adhere to quality standards and timelines, warning that substandard work or delays could lead to contract termination.

The President, accompanied by the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, also inspected ongoing work on a 300-capacity, three-storey hostel at the Bimbilla EP College of Education.