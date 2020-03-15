31 minutes ago

A twenty-four-year-old woman has been stabbed multiple times to death by an assailant at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

The body of the deceased Esther Afrifa has been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital Morgue.

Her husband reported to the Nkawkaw Central Police Station on March 13, 2020, around 11:00 pm that he received information that the suspect, Yaw Johnson, 24, had stabbed his wife who was selling bread at the roadside at about 10:00 pm without any provocation and has died on arrival at the Holy Family Hospital.

Detectives proceeded to the hospital and found the deceased at the mortuary with multiple knife wounds in her abdomen and on her two hands.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, preliminary investigation revealed that on the fateful day, at about 9.34 pm while selling bread at the Asona end of the Accra-Kumasi bypass, the suspect went and stabbed the deceased multiple times without any provocation and went into hiding.

He said the suspect was arrested the following day by police at Adumasua, a community near Nkawkaw and handed over to Nkawkaw Police where he is being prepared to be put before court.

starrfm.com.gh