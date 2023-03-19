3 hours ago

The 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards comes off on May 13, 2023, with deserving artistes aiming to win big for their works under the year of review.

The nominations were announced on March 18, with some big surprises and first-timers making it to some top spots.

Two gospels artistes, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle were nominated for 'Artiste of the Year'.

The ultimate title, VGMA Artiste of the Year, has eight nominees battling it out. They are, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

King Promise

Camidoh

KiDi

Piesie Esther

Joe Mettle

Most Popular Song of the Year

Camidoh - Sugarcane remix

Sarkodie - Country Side

Black Sherif - Kweku The Traveller

Lamid - Friday Night

Kelvyn Boy - Downflat

Gyakie - Something

Wendy Shay - Survivor

KiDi - Blessed

Stonebwoy - Therapy

Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie

Best New Artiste

Lamid

DJay

Malcolm Nuna

Jay Bhad

Ewura Abena

DJ Azonto

Chief One

Album of the Year

Black Sherif - The Villian I Never Was

Sarkodie - Jamz

Gyakie - My Diary

King Promise - 5 Star

Kwesi Arthur - Son Of Jacob

Joe Mettle - The Kadosh

Record of the Year

King Promise - Yaa Asantewaa ft Frenna

Adomaa - Begining Again

Perez Musik - Hewale Lala

Stonebwoy - Therapy

Sarkodie - Country Side ft Black Sherif

Gyakie - Far Away

Best African Artiste

Ayra Star

Burna Boy

Asake

Kizz Daniel

Libianca

The Therapist

International Collaboration of the Year

Camidoh - Sugarcan remix ft King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo

KiDi - Touch It remix ft Tyga

King Promise - Ten Toes ft Omah Lay

KiDi - Blessed ft Movado

Mzvee - Dumebi ft Yemi Alade

King Promise - Run To You ft Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa

Sarkodie - Better Days ft BNXN

Collaboration of the Year

FBS - Jo ft Mr Drew

Sarkodie - Country Side ft Black Sherif

Epixode - Atia ft Kwabena Kwabena

Amerado - Grace ft Lasmid

DJ Breezy - Abonten ft Mugeez, Black Sherif, and Kwesi Arthur

Bethel Revival Choir - Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson

Sarkodie - Labadi ft King Promise

DJ Vyrusky - Body 2 Body ft KiDi and Camidoh

Songwriter of the Year

Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie

Black Sherif - Oh Paradise

Perez Musik - Hewale Lala

Fameye - Thank You

Diana Hamilton - My Meditation

Ewura Abena - This Far

Best Highlife Artiste

Kofi Kinaata

Akwaboah

Kuami Eugene

Abiana

Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste

Black Sherif

Sarkodie

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Amerado

Strongman

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

Camidoh

King Promise

Gyakie

KiDi

Wendy Shay

Kelvyn Boy

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Ras Kuuku

Epixode

Rocky Dawuni

Stonebwoy

Samini

Best Rap Performance

Medikal - Scarface

Strongman - Goated

Amerado - Obiaa Boa

Lyrical Joe - 5th August 6

Teephlow - 6 Feet

Best Gospel Artiste

Piesie Esther

Joe Mettle

Perez Musik

Diana Hamilton

Celestine Donkor

MOG Music

Best Female Vocal Performance

Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie

Niella - Nothing Is Too Hard

Enuonyam - God of Wonders

Cina Soul - Waiting

Abiana - Sika

Adomaa - Begining Again

Best Male Vocal Performance

Camidoh - Waiting

Kyei Mensah - Nothing Is Too Hard

Perez Musik - Hewale Lala

Stinebwoy - Therapy

King Promise - Run To You

Best Music Video

Black Sherif - Konongo Zongo

Stonebwoy - Therapy

Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie

Stonebwoy - Gidigba

Sarkodie - Labadi ft King Promise

KiDi - Touch It remix ft Tyga

Scott Evans - Best Side

Kwabena Kwabena - Afriad To Use You

Producer of the Year

MOG Beatz

A Town

Phantom

Shadrack Yawson

Guilty Beatz

Kill Beatz

Liquid Beatz

Samnsey

Audio Engineer of the Year

Chopz - Yaa Asantewaa

Qube - Beginig Again

Perez Musik - Hewale Lala

Supa Dups - Therapy

Possigee - Country Side

Altra Nova - Far Away

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Konkara Jayvybz - I Go Dey ft Kelvyn Boy

Ras Kuuku - 3 3 & 1

Epixode - Atia

Black Sherif - Don't Forget Me

Rocky Dawuni - Neva Bow Low ft Blvk H3ro

Maccasio - Eyes On You ft Stonebwoy

Best Afropop Song

Stonebwoy - Therapy

Wendy Shay - Survivor

Black Sherif - Oil In My Head

Dope Nation - Gboza

King Promise - Ten Toes ft Omah Lay

Kuami Eugene - Take Away

KiDi - Blessed ft Movado

Fameye - Thank You

Best Afrobeats Song

Camidoh - Sugarcan remix ft King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo

Gyakie - Something

KiDi - Champagne

Djay - Balance It

King Promise - Ginger

FBS - Jo ft Mr Drew

Best Hip Hop Song

Black Sherif - Kweku The Traveller

Amerado - Obia Boa

Sarkodie - Country Side ft Black Sherif

Malcolm Nuna - Benzo

Kwesi Arthur - Drama

Medikal - Scarface

Best Gospel Song

Celestine Donkor - Final Say

Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie

Diana Hamilton - My Meditation

Joe Mettle - Kadosh

Perez Musik - Hewale Lala

Bethel Revival Choir - Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson

Ewura Abena - This Far

MOG Music - Mala

Best Highlife Song

Epixode - Atia ft Kwabena Kwabena

AK Songstress - My Proposal

Adina - Adi Dede

Kwesi Arthur - Adom

Kelvyn Boy - Down Flat

Kofi Kinaata - Have Mercy

Best Hiplife Song

Lamid - Friday Night

Medikal - Stubborn Academy

Jay Bhad - Anadwo

DJ Breezy - Abonten ft Mugeez, Black Sherif, and Kwesi Arthur

Amerado - Grace ft Lasmid

Kweku Flick - Ewiase

Unsung Artistes of the Year

Ni Ashun

Aya Ramzyb

DSL

TsaQa

Maya Blu

Boi Jake