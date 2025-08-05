5 hours ago

About 25 final-year students of Agona Swedru Senior High School (SHS) in Ghana’s Central Region have been suspended following a violent altercation reportedly sparked by a same-sex relationship proposal.

The incident, which shocked school authorities and the broader community, began when one male student allegedly proposed a romantic relationship to another male student.

The proposal was declined, but the situation quickly escalated into a series of confrontations involving multiple students.

Details of the Incident

According to the school’s headmistress, Mrs Golda Esi Andam, the student who declined the proposal confided in friends, who then advised him to feign acceptance of the proposal. The plan, however, took a dangerous turn.

When the two students agreed to meet, a group of students believed to be associates of the one who rejected the proposal allegedly ambushed and physically assaulted the student who had initially made the proposal.

In retaliation, the assaulted student informed his dormitory mates, leading to a reprisal attack. What started as a personal conflict rapidly escalated into a broader confrontation, pulling in more students and forcing school authorities to intervene urgently.

Disciplinary Action and Educational Access

“These students will write their final exams under the escort of their parents,” she told Accra-based Onua News. “They have now realised that the Ghana Education Service does not joke with its code of conduct.”

Upholding Discipline and Tolerance

Following investigations and disciplinary hearings, the school decided to suspend 25 students implicated in the violent exchanges. However, Headmistress Mrs Andam was clear that the decision, while firm, was also measured.She stressed that the sanctions were not meant to deny the students access to education, but rather to uphold discipline and serve as a strong deterrent to future misconduct.Mrs Andam also used the opportunity to call for greater responsibility among students, urging them to adhere strictly to school rules and the Ghana Education Service (GES) code of conduct.

The incident raises broader questions about student behaviour, tolerance, and the need for conflict resolution education within Ghanaian schools. While the school has taken action to manage the immediate fallout, the events underscore the importance of promoting mutual respect and non-violence among young people.

As the students prepare for their final examinations under special arrangements, the school hopes the lesson will resonate across campus — and beyond.