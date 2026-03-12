4 hours ago

The Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, has disclosed that about 25,000 young people who were offered opportunities to support security agencies failed to attend scheduled interviews.

According to the minister, the positions were created in collaboration with the Youth Employment Agency to help absorb some of the large number of applicants seeking to join the country’s security services.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, March 11, Muntaka explained that the initiative was introduced as an alternative opportunity for applicants, particularly because limited vacancies in the security sector could not accommodate the huge number of youths seeking recruitment.

He indicated that under the arrangement, 15,000 young people were expected to support the Ghana Police Service, while 5,000 each were to assist the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Prisons Service.

However, the minister revealed that none of the shortlisted candidates appeared for the interviews despite the opportunities created to bridge the employment gap.

Other opportunities have been created under the same Ministry of the Interior. For instance, under the police, fire, and prison assistance programmes, 25,000 youth were engaged together with the Youth Employment Agency.

“15,000 were meant to support the police, 5,000 to support the fire service, and 5,000 to support the prisons, yet not one person attended the interview. At NADMO, we had planned to engage a minimum of three people in every district, but not even one person showed up for the interview,” he said.

He acknowledged the frustration among many young people seeking employment in the security services but urged them to remain patient as the government works to stabilise the economy and expand recruitment opportunities.

The minister further assured applicants that the current recruitment exercise represents only the first phase, noting that their data will be retained for consideration in future enlistment rounds once more vacancies become available.