29 minutes ago

The Director at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye says some 26 districts in the Greater Accra have been affected by the novel Coronavirus disease.

Some of the hotspots, Dr. Aboagye revealed, are Tema Metro, Korle-Klottey, Accra Metro, and Kpone Katamanso, Ablekuma West, Adenta, Ga North, La Nkwatanang, Okine Kwei West, Ashaiman, Ga Central.

This follows a surge of Ghana's case count rising to 5,172 COVID-19 cases with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths.

The Greater Accra region, according to the GHS has recorded 89 new cases whilst the Ashanti region has 307 new cases. The Central region has also recorded 27 new cases with the Western and Volta regions recording 3 and 1 new cases respectively.

Dr. Aboagye reacting to this says the majority of the new cases were recorded from workplaces.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to take extra precaution to protect themselves.

“People have to take extra care don’t take it for granted. You must take extra precaution particularly in the market and workplaces.”

Ghanaweb