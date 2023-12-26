4 hours ago

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend’s father to death at New Sekyire, near Kronom-Cement in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region

The suspect, Kwaku Agyei, according to an eyewitness stabbed the deceased, a 47-year-old man identified only as Efo with a knife leading to his death.

Assembly Member in for New Sekyire Electoral Area, Hon Joyce Osei Assibey in an interview with OTEC News’ reporters, Jacob Agyenim Boateng and Abenaa Pokuah Debora said the sad incident occurred on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

She revealed that, the suspect had accosted his friend at the deceased's house after an earlier fight was separated between them

Hon Joyce disclosed that, the deceased after convincing the suspect to stop the fight, decided to see him off, but the suspect reportedly stabbed him with a knife which he allegedly concealed in his pocket

“The family of Efo had no idea he had been attacked by Kwaku Agyei until one of his daughters went outside the house and saw him in a poll of blood, they rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.".

The assembly member revealed that, the suspect was immediately arrested by police in the area and he is currently assisting with investigations.