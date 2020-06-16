3 hours ago

The Nigeriens were returning to their home country through unapproved route

Vigilant Immigration personnel on duty at Beat Two, a known unapproved route bordering neighbouring Burkina Faso in the Hamile Sector Command have ceased twenty-eight ECOWAS nationals from exiting Ghana.

Their intent was to illegally sneak out of Ghana into Burkina and possibly journey to their home countries.

The migrants comprised of three Guinean nationals and twenty-five Nigirienne nationals.

Their ages ranged between 1 and 62. Twenty-six were males and two females.

The Port health personnel screened them before they were sent back to Kumasi and its environs on board a Grand bird Kia bus with registration number GE 5348-17.