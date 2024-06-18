9 hours ago

A 29-year-old man identified as Obed has been lynched at Ayigbe town in the Weija Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Residents of the town are in shock after discovering the body of the man with bricks beside him.

In an interview with Adom News, some residents said believe the deceased was a thief and was lynched by unknown assailants.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased, Kofi Asare has called for justice for his son.

He insisted that, his son was not a criminal despite speculations.