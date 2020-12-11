16 minutes ago

Three persons have lost their lives in an accident at Buduatta junction on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway Thursday.

Many others are also in critical condition after a Sprinter Benz bus heading towards Accra with registration number GX 7287-20, burst its tire.

The driver of a Toyota Hiace vehicle – with registration number GN 6386-Z – then decided to overtake the Sprinter bus but unfortunately lost control, according to eyewitnesses.

The Toyota vehicle coming from Accra ran into the Sprinter bus which somersaulted resulting in the fatal crash. Three of the victims died on the spot.

“When the Sprinter burst its tire, the other driver should have slowed down a bit but he didn’t,” one of the eyewitnesses told Adom News.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei reports the other victims in critical conditions have also been rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital in the Central Region.