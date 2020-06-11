3 hours ago

Three persons Norman Owusu-Bannie, Charles Asabre and Kwame Brenya who are alleged to have defrauded a Turkish business man by false pretense of an amount of $1.4million with the intention of selling an organisation who’s life patron is His Royal Majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, have been granted bail by the Kumasi Circuit Court..

The three appeared in a Kumasi Circuit Court 4 presided over by Justice Ali Baba.

Charges

The 3, Norman Owusu-Bannie, Charles Asabre and Kwame Brenya were charged on 4 counts.

-Defrauding by false pretences contrary to section 131 of 29/60

-Conspiracy to defraud and defrauding by false pretences contrary to section 23(1) and section 131 of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29)

-Deceiving public officer contrary to section 251 of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29)

-Attempt to steal contrary to 18)1) and section 124(1) of the criminal offences act 1960

What we know so far

Our sources from the court tells us the suspects, Norman Owusu Barnie, kwame brenyah both members of the club and one Charles Asabere a dismissed staff of the club were investigated on October 21, 2019 after registering the club in their names in order to own it and allegedly used it as a mortgage to take an amount of $1.4 million from some investors.

According to our sources, the cover of the suspects was blown up by two practising lawyers in Accra who saw them engage in that alleged criminal act and reported the case to Manhyia Palace the seat of King of Asante after which the police were notified.

The accused have been granted bail with two sureties each.

They are set to appear in court on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Background

In October 2019, the Zongo Police in Kumasi investigated three persons, Norman Owusu Barnie, kwame brenyah and Charles Asabere for allegedly trying to steal and registering Kumasi Club in their name at the Registrar Generals Department in Kumasi and Accra in order to perpetrate fraud.

History

The club is Asantehene Otumfuo’s property and without his permission, nobody can register the club in his/her name, not even the executives. The Kumasi Club was formerly known as the European Club. The Asantehene is the life patron of the Club which was established in 1927 and boasts of highly trained professionals residing in the Ashanti Region.

The club dates back to the colonial era, when it was called the Kumasi European Club and only Europeans were allowed to use the facility. The original premises of the Kumasi European Club were in the red Fort, which was under British control at the time. In the early part of the century a fire broke out in the fort and the club’s premises were destroyed.

Funds collected from insurance were used to acquire and develop the site on which the club stands today.

After independence, the rules of the Club were in 1962 changed to allow membership to people of all nationalities.

Source: mypurefmonline