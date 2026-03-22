1 hour ago

A tragic incident at Wawaase has claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, Christopher Amponsah, following a sudden bee attack that also left ten others injured.

The attack occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, when a swarm of bees descended on residents, triggering panic as people scrambled to escape.

According to reports, the young boy was unable to flee and suffered multiple bee stings. He was rushed to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

The Deputy Director for Technical at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Agona West Municipality, Paul K. Appleh, confirmed the incident.

He stated that emergency teams, including NADMO officials and personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, were quickly dispatched to the scene to control the situation.

Out of the ten people injured in the attack:



Six are still receiving treatment at the hospital



Four have been treated and discharged

Authorities say the affected area has since been sprayed to prevent further bee attacks.

Mr. Appleh assured the public that all injured victims are responding well to treatment, while efforts have been made to restore safety in the community.