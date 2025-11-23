1 hour ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia received a major boost in his NPP presidential primaries campaign on the final day of Central Regional tour yesterday with an emphatic declaration of support from youth organisers in the region.

Out of the regions 45 constituency youth organisers, 30 of them openly declared their support for Dr. Bawumia to be retained on January 31st, 2026 during the party's primaries as the NPP's Flagbearer for the 2028 election.

The former Vice President ended his week-long tour of the region, which has been characterised with series of his open endorsements by grouos in constituencies, including current executives, former executives, electoral area coordinators and polling station executives.

The open declaration of support by a significant number of youth organisers in the rwgion, however, is the biggest and marks a significant boost for Dr. Bawumia in the Central Region, the home region of fellow aspirant Kennedy Agyapong.

Following the formal announcement of their support for Bawumia, the youth organisers, released a statement, signed by all of them, in which they gave reasons why they had declared their support for the former Vice President.

"After several weeks of attentively listening to and evaluating the conversations, policy propositions, and track records of all presidential aspirants, we are convinced, more than ever, that Dr. Bawumia is the best person to lead our party and the nation. We have arrived at this conclusion purely on the basis of facts, a comparative assessment of the issues, and an unwavering commitment to the party’s success and nothing else," said the youth organisers.

"We have also listened to all the five aspirants and it is clear that the obvious choice for the youth, for women, for men, for Christians for Muslims and for everyone is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, so we are announing our strong support for him."

The youth organisers also referenced the NPP's tradition of maintaining and supporting its recent presidential candidates until they won, adding that had been inspired by that and would even work hard for Bawumia's victory.

"We the youth have learnt the history of our party and the history is that the NPP maintains and supports its presidential candidates. So for us, it is Dr. Bawumia we know."

"Not only that, we are energetic and we want to go on the ground and work very hard for him to win massively here in the Central Region to help get him elected as the Flagbearer of our party and then win the 2028 election for our party."