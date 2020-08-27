3 hours ago

30-year-old Kwabena sekye has been stabbed several times to death by a Cameroon national at Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The suspect also inflicted cutlass wounds on another person after a small misunderstanding.

According to information, the suspect accused the deceased of being informat who always gives information to Police to arrest criminals in the Buduburam Township.

The suspect has gone into hiding while the body of the deceased has been deposited at St Gregory Catholic Hospital morgue.