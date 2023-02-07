5 hours ago

A 30-year-old driver Seth Azaglo in charge of Opel Astra taxi with registration number ER 1377-W on Monday afternoon knocked and killed a policeman by the name Richard Datsomor of the Kpetoe district who was riding a motorbike.

According to the driver, he was driving from Adina heading towards Denu and on reaching a section of the road near Agric Development Bank saw no. 47346 G/Cpl Richard Datsomor of Kpetoe District in charge of Royal motorbike with number M- 21-VDd 2139 riding from Denu towards Agavedzi suddenly fell together with the motorbike rolled and hit the front tire of the said taxi cab.

The suspect driver rushed the victim to Ketu South Municipal hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the physician assistant on duty.

The police proceeded to the said hospital and found the body of deceased G/Cpl Richard Datsormor lying in a supine position on a stretcher.

According to the police, the body was carefully inspected and a deep cut was found on his right hand, left leg and bruises on other parts of the body with his Police ID barring his name on it.

Photographs of the body were taken for evidential purposes and the body has been deposited at the said hospital mortuary for preservation pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, the suspect driver has been detained in Police custody as police prepare him for court while the accident vehicle and motorbike have been impounded.