A 31-year-old man, Issahaku Waris, has been sentenced to seven years in prison with hard labour after being found guilty of defiling a five-year-old girl in Wa Zongo, a community in the Upper West Region.

The conviction was delivered by His Lordship Jonathan Avoogo at the Wa Circuit Court on Friday, July 18, 2025, bringing a close to a case that shocked the community with its severity.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 24, 2025, and was swiftly investigated by officers of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), leading to Waris’s arrest two days later.

Following his apprehension on April 26, the suspect was arraigned and prosecuted, culminating in a guilty verdict and his subsequent sentencing.

In his ruling, Judge Avoogo emphasized the importance of protecting children and ensuring that justice is swiftly served in such grievous matters.

The case has been commended for the rapid coordination between the police, the victim’s family, and local residents, which ensured that the perpetrator did not escape accountability.

Deputy Regional Police Commander ACP Peter Kamasa highlighted the conviction as evidence of law enforcement’s dedication to child protection in the region.

He urged the public to remain alert and proactive in reporting any incidents of abuse, stressing that justice and community safety depend on timely collaboration with the police.

The Upper West Regional Police Command reiterated its commitment to defending the rights of children and called on the public to assist in curbing crimes like defilement, which continue to threaten the well-being of society’s most vulnerable members.